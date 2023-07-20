Estadão Contenti

07/19/2023 – 21:51

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reinforced the ban on the importation of flowers and other parts of marijuana in natura for medicinal use. According to the agency, patients who have prior permission granted by the agency will have until September 20 to complete the importation.

The ban on importing cannabis in natura has existed since December 2019, when the agency fixed the list of products suitable for importation for medicinal use. Anvisa argues that the current regulation related to cannabis does not allow the use of parts of the plant even if they have undergone drying, crushing or spraying. According to the agency’s note, importing marijuana in natura poses a risk of diversion for “illicit purposes”.

Currently, patients registered with Anvisa can request the importation of cannabis-derived products provided for in a list and receive automatic authorization. Products that are not on this list must be requested using a form that will be evaluated by the agency’s technicians.

“When defining Cannabis products, it did not include permission to use the plant or parts of the plant, even after a stabilization and drying process, or in its scratched, crushed or pulverized form, even if available in any pharmaceutical form. Combustion and inhalation of a plant are not pharmaceutical forms/routes of administration of a product intended for health treatment”, clarifies Anvisa’s technical note in reference to the rule approved in 2019.

In 2019, Anvisa authorized the sale of cannabis-based products in pharmacies for medicinal use. In the same decision, the agency denied authorization for planting marijuana in the country for medical use. At the time, one of the arguments was that the country did not have enough security apparatus to allow the cultivation of the plant.

Judicialization

Many people have gone to court to grow marijuana. Last week, for example, the vice president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Minister Og Fernandes, in the exercise of the presidency, granted injunctions to ensure that three people could cultivate Cannabis sativa plants.

In the three habeas corpus appeals, health problems that could be treated with substances extracted from Cannabis were reported, such as chronic pain, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), recurrent depressive disorder, social phobia and generalized anxiety. In addition to attaching medical reports proving the reported conditions to the processes, they presented authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for the exceptional importation of medicinal products derived from Cannabis.

