Used for thousands of years, cannabis was used by 192 million people worldwide in 2018, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Young adults, between 18 and 25 years old, account for 35% of users.

Research published in scientific journals says that recreational marijuana can affect cognition especially in those who have a persistent desire to use the drug, which affects about 10% of users.

+ Medicinal cannabis may have positive effects on women’s health

+ Anvisa approves three cannabis-based products

“Participants with the condition performed significantly worse on Cantab (Cambridge Neuropsychological Test Automated Battery) memory tests compared to control subjects who never or very rarely used cannabis,” the researchers state in article published on The Conversation website.

At researches also show that marijuana negatively affected the executive functions of users, an effect that may be associated with the age at which people start using the drug. The younger they are, the more their executive functions are impaired.

Gender also seems to influence: while cannabis affects the memory of male users, women are more affected in terms of attention and executive functions. Observations persisted when controlling for age, IQ, alcohol and nicotine use, mood, anxiety, emotional stability, and impulsive behavior.

There is still evidence that cannabis can contribute to mental health problems. THE anhedonia, inability to feel pleasure, affects especially teenagers. Smoking marijuana during adolescence is a risk factor for developing psychotic experiences, such as schizophrenia. A total of 2,437 people aged between 14 and 24 were evaluated.

“The cognitive and psychological effects of cannabis use likely depend to some extent on dosage (frequency, duration and strength), gender, genetic vulnerabilities and age of onset. But we need to determine whether these effects are temporary or permanent.”

