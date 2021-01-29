The spotlights and cameras are already on in the National Palace at seven in the morning. The Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, stands in front of them, takes off the mask and begins to give the report on the health of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The comment is brief and not specialized: “The president is very well.” Mexico has been receiving its dose of government information for a week from the voice of Sánchez Cordero in morning conferences, while the president convalesces from covid. At the same time, the country is observing that the morning –As the presidential press conference is known– can have other forms. The official dedicated to the country’s internal affairs is the first woman to hold one of the highest positions in the Mexican government. The position has placed her as a substitute – almost natural – to speak from the presidential lectern. But his personality and political career allow to see the limits of the format and that the morning It is a suit tailored to López Obrador.

Olga Sánchez Cordero has attended five morning conferences this week and has followed the script organized by the presidential spokesman, Jesús Ramírez. A waltz that for two years has been followed to the letter: government officials present issues on their agenda and then the secretary answers questions. On Monday – his first day – he doubted whether he should answer the reporters’ questions, by Thursday he had already extended the shifts of journalists to those in the last row. His comments and the agenda he addresses have opened the door to issues that under the tutelage of López Obrador would not be in a morning. “I am very happy that this law on the regulation of cannabis is going to be processed,” she said about the legislation on the use of marijuana. “The Fourth Transformation is a feminist transformation and today we have a parity cabinet,” he added about the questions to the Government to consider women. The angles of their responses are refreshing for a conference usually with an extremely masculine vision, but they end up aligning with the stipulated by the president, a less progressive vision.

On Wednesday, the image was unpublished: Sánchez Cordero, accompanied by four officials, addressed issues such as gender violence and care for victims of femicides. Issues that López Obrador has avoided addressing and that when they have been raised he attends with answers full of ignorance, prejudice and clumsiness. The former minister of the Mexican Supreme Court was comfortable in an issue that she has championed throughout her career and administered a dose of feminism to journalists. But his comments reached a limit when a reporter asked promptly about the government’s push for a federal law decriminalizing abortion. “As the president has said, this is going to be decided by women and their representatives in local congresses, because they will finally have to take the last word,” she said, acknowledging that the López Obrador Administration is not considering sending an initiative to Congress. . Aware of what it means for women that a left-wing government with a majority in the Legislature does not govern in favor of their rights, the secretary has added a wink about her personal opinion: “My position is known, I don’t have to say that I have changed ”.

Sánchez Cordero is brief and his language is not a weapon of attack. According to an analysis by the political communication firm Spin, the secretary has had conferences averaging 78 minutes in length, while López Obrador averages 106 minutes, although some of her mornings have reached three hours. The official’s words are far from those of the president, according to the same firm, since in her interventions she does not use terms such as conservative, neoliberal or corruption. His answers are concise and at times he recognizes that he does not have the answer to the question that is being questioned. “She is technical and does not have media training, her subject is justice, but it is evident that she cannot answer all the questions because they are not from her field,” says Luis Estrada, CEO of Spin.

The morning with Olga Sánchez Cordero, he has also revealed a relationship with the media different from the one López Obrador is used to. The former gives evidence to youtubers that instead of questions they present comments that point out or accuse third parties. On Wednesday he requested the participation of newspapers with important trajectories in Mexico. “Someone from Reform and of The universal? So that we can also have the most important newspapers here, “he said to the laughter of the attendees. With the secretary leading the conferences, raw government information takes center stage, as long as she does not want to make judgments and pronouncements against someone. It has been careful, perhaps extremely, and has uncovered the essence of the morning: an instrument to spread the official discourse and little else.

López Obrador started with the mornings in 2000 when he governed Mexico City. Then, at six in the morning he chatted with reporters and some televisions made live connections to his press conferences. The politician, a spin doctor Born, he understood since then the scope that his messages could have when he obtained a daily speaker from a position in the public service. He learned about their impact on public opinion and that they are a method of measuring reactions to his decisions. Upon reaching the presidency in 2018, he took up the format and molded it according to the interests of his government until turning it into a spectacle that borders the line between information and propaganda. Their opinions in them are the ones that reveal the official speech and give clues to their followers about the guidelines to follow. The mornings They are made for one man.