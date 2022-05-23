Marijn de Vries becomes columnist for NRC† She will take the place of Clarence Seedorf on the sports pages from June. De Vries (43) is known for her columns in Fidelity, for which she has been writing about sports since the summer of 2013. As a former professional cyclist and freelance journalist, De Vries has been active in the sports world for years. She worked for the VPRO program Holland Sports and is nowadays cycling analyst at the Belgian sports channel Sporza.

De Vries, who also wrote articles for NRC will write, sees her move as “an exciting and inspiring step in her career”. For NRC she will have to reinvent herself a bit as a columnist, she says. “Not only because I’m going to write before the sports weekend instead of after, as I always did, but also because I’m going to write for a different audience. I love to make people think with my columns and I am really looking forward to taking another step in thinking about what I write.”

De Vries’ first column will appear in the sports section of Saturday 4 June. Her columns can be read online on Friday afternoon on the website of NRC†