‘Overwhelmed by the enormous number of reactions to my column. I can’t even read them all. Let alone that I can respond to everything’, writes De Vries on Instagram on Saturday. ‘But: thank you. I feel that you have gathered around me and that means a lot.’

De Vries wrote in a column on Friday about undesirable behavior by an employee of NOS Sport and how she reported it in 2016. Nothing was done with the report, she writes. A year ago she reported the same incident again, but even then De Vries felt she was not being taken seriously. “It damaged my career, but mostly me as a person. It ate me empty, inside,” she wrote in her column on Friday.

The NOS acknowledged in a response that there was contact with De Vries about the report last year and acknowledged that things had not been done properly.

