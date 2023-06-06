Former cyclist and cycling analyst Marijn de Vries is still angry about the consequences that the transgressive behavior at NOS Sport has had for her career. At the same time, she has “been through a lot worse” in her career, she says in a new episode of the podcast Everything on the table.
De Vries wrote her column, which led to the NOS saying goodbye to cycling commentator Danny Nelissen, because she did not want discussions about undesirable and transgressive behavior to ‘get stuck in investigations’. “I thought it was important to share what happened. Then I find it annoying that the media zooms in very much: ‘Who was it, who said that?’ It has to be about the mechanism behind it. And what does this kind of behavior and not taking reports seriously do with people? You don’t find that in research.”
At the same time, De Vries mentions the incidents she reported her much-discussed column NRC described ‘not a very bad situation’. “I’ve been through much worse. I have been working in sports and the media for twenty years. But in this case, the implications for my career were immense. I am still angry about that.”
In an earlier interview, the former cyclist called the consequences of her column for cycling commentator Nelissen ‘tragic’. “In my case, the consequences for the perpetrator are disproportionate to the offense. He is now everywhere looked at on the story, and now doors may close on him. That should not have happened at all if he had just received a slap on the wrist at the time.”
Everything on the table
De Vries, together with Vidar Stevens, assistant professor and researcher in the field of a safe sports climate and positive sports culture, is a guest in the fifth episode of the podcast Everything on the table. In it, Mariëtte Hamer, the government commissioner for sexually transgressive behaviour, and Sahil Amar Aïssa speak with various guests.
De Vries also wrote a letter to her two daughters as part of the podcast. They regularly shout ‘Stop it, I don’t want it’ to each other, De Vries describes, sometimes to the point of boredom. Still, she cherishes that irritating phrase. ,,Because it is so important to learn from an early age to indicate your limits. We sometimes forget that that is something that you can learn very well as a child, as a person, during sports.”
