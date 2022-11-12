Groenewoud, the number five in the 1500 meters during the Olympic Games in Beijing, was ahead of the Chinese Qishi Li in her stage with a time of 1.58.19. Wiklund, surprisingly the best in the 3000 meters on Friday, was the first to dive under her time. Rijpma-De Jong, good for bronze at the Games behind the retired Ireen Wüst and Takagi, could not match the time of Wiklund. With 1.58.52 she finished fifth. Takagi was faster after that.
Joy Beune was just a little slower than Rijpma-De Jong. She came to 1.58.87. That was good for seventh time. Jutta Leerdam had to pay for a fast start in the last lap. The world sprint champion came to 1.59.56 and that gave her tenth place.
View the results of the 1500 meters for women below:
#Marijke #Groenewoud #takes #bronze #meters #Miho #Takagi #untouchable #Stavanger
Leave a Reply