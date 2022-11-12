Groenewoud, the number five in the 1500 meters during the Olympic Games in Beijing, was ahead of the Chinese Qishi Li in her stage with a time of 1.58.19. Wiklund, surprisingly the best in the 3000 meters on Friday, was the first to dive under her time. Rijpma-De Jong, good for bronze at the Games behind the retired Ireen Wüst and Takagi, could not match the time of Wiklund. With 1.58.52 she finished fifth. Takagi was faster after that.