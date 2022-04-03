De Friezin was reserve for the Orange squad in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, but national coach Jan Coopmans let her drive instead of Antoinette de Jong in the battle for bronze. Together with the Olympic champions Irene Schouten and Ireen Wüst, Groenewoud was much too strong for Russia in the ‘consolation final’.

Due to a fall, she was unable to participate in the battle for the medals on the mass start. Schouten, Groenewoud’s teammate at Zaanlander, took her third gold medal in China in this section.