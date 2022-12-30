Marije Knevel (35) is leaving the websites of Linda , Linda Meiden and the Dutch edition of Vogue . She became the editor-in-chief of the three platforms less than a year ago.

Knevel, also known for Who is the mole?has been updating since 2019 Linda.nl, the first years as deputy editor-in-chief. Now she continues as an independent consultant.

‘Linda.nl has been my soul and bliss for years, my life actually,” she writes on Instagram. “You should leave when it still hurts a little, I’ve learned, and it does.” Knevel has come ‘closer to herself’ than ever this year, because her life ‘finally came to a standstill’.

What she means exactly is not clear, but she writes: ‘I have come to the realization that you really have to go for your own happiness. This sounds like a cliché, but when you’re on the fast train from work it’s hard to reflect. That’s scary, exciting and uncertain, but also something you can never regret.’ See also Brazil has 28,672 new cases of covid and 72 deaths in 24 hours

Ultimate dream remains a secret

Next year she will finally follow her own dreams, she writes. “I had to turn 35 for it. Now, as I write this, I notice that I find it too vulnerable to share my ultimate dream now. While you know I love the power of vulnerability. So this is coming.’

In any case, she will work as an advisor in the field of online publications. She has gained extensive experience in recent years, including at RTL Boulevard. ‘I can’t wait to [mijn] share knowledge in the field of content creation for websites, social media and online video in the near future.’

Knevel was appointed editor-in-chief of the three well-known sites nine months ago. "Secretly, I was already completely warmed up to my new role last year," she reported then. Deputy editor-in-chief Lotte Bastiaansen takes over Knevel's duties at Linda.nl, Linda de Mol's platform that is also known from the magazine. She has been doing that since December 1.



