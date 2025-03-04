Sergio, Marieta, Maica and Óscar They were the four finalists who lived the grand final of GH Dúo On Thursday night. “Is The most adjusted final in voting in history of the program, “he announced Carlos Sobera.

“You will fall one by one,” added the presenter, informing that he would reveal the name of the fourth finalist of the edition, which was the one with the lowest percentage of votes: 13.3%. “The audience has decided to become the fourth finalist … Sergio!“The presenter revealed.

Marieta hugged her friend automatically, being destroyed by the news. “I am very sad that it is not here because We have lived it together and I would have loved that the final was between him and me“, the young woman was sincere.” Thank you for making me meet him, “he thanked.

The two contestants had their history in The island of temptations And they didn’t end well. “There was a bad vibes and everything has gone well, it is a wonderful prize“Carlos said.” It could have gone very badly, but it has gone very well, “Marieta agreed.

“So far we have arrived“Sergio assumed, who took advantage of his turn to call the public to vote for Marieta as winner. Later, she said goodbye to the super and the house.” I hope you enjoyed the trip, Stay with the beautiful and never lose your smile“He said his voice.