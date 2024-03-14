Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/14/2024 – 21:10

The investigation into the murder of councilor Marielle Franco (PSOL-RJ) and her driver Anderson Gomes was transferred to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The crime occurred exactly six years ago and was being processed in the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

Criminal investigations are linked to the Judiciary sphere according to the profile of those investigated. Until then, Domingos Inácio Brazão was on the list of suspects from the Rio de Janeiro State Court of Auditors (TCE). The position of counselor has the right to a privileged forum in the STJ. With the change of court, investigators indicate that there would be another authority that could be a parliamentarian under investigation or mentioned in the investigation conducted by the Federal Police.

The murder completed six years this Thursday, the 14th, without it having been fully clarified. Although those identified as the perpetrator of the shooting and the driver who drove it that night on March 17, 2018 in Rio de Janeiro are arrested, it remains to be seen who ordered Marielle to be killed.

The former military police officer who participated in the execution Élcio Queiroz, driver of the car used by the criminals for the crime, closed a plea bargain in 2023 and brought to light new pieces that reveal the planning and unfolding of the murders.

At the beginning of this year, another person involved in the crime also decided to speak to the courts. Former Rio military police officer Ronnie Lessa, accused of killing Marielle and Anderson, reached a plea agreement with the Federal Police (PF). Lessa's plea still depended on approval by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). They would have indicated that counselor Domingos Brazão was involved in the crime.