Fernanda Chaves was an aide to the councilwoman and was next to her in the car when the murder occurred

The former advisor to the councilwoman Marielle FrancoFernanda Chaves, gave testimony on Monday (12.Aug.2024) to STF (Supreme Federal Court).

The only survivor of the attack that killed Marielle, Fernanda was next to the councilwoman in the car that was machine-gunned by former military police officer and confessed defendant Ronnie Lessa, in March 2018. The vehicle was driven by driver Anderson Gomes, who also died.

Fernanda was listed by PGR (Attorney General’s Office) in the criminal action in which they are defendants for the murder of Marielle and Anderson, the counselor of the TCE-RJ (Court of Auditors of Rio de Janeiro), Domingos Brazão, his brother, federal deputy Chiquinho Coat of Arms (no party-RJ), the former head of the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro Rivaldo Barbosa and the Major of the Military Police Ronald Paulo de Alves Pereira. All are charged with the crimes of homicide and criminal organization and are in prison.

During her testimony, Fernanda recounted the moments leading up to the crime. She said that the burst of gunfire was short. When she was hit, the councilwoman’s body leaned over the aide, who was crouched on the floor of the vehicle.I wasn’t hit because Marielle was my shield”, said Fernanda.

The former advisor also said that she realized that Anderson Gomes had been hit when she saw that “his hands, which were on the steering wheel, came loose”.

When questioned, the witness confirmed that the councilwoman defended housing agendas in areas of the west zone of Rio de Janeiro, controlled by militias. “Her mandate agenda in these areas took place. The urban planning advisory team was on agendas in the west zone at times. It is complicated to say militia areas, to attribute territory to criminals, but, yes, there was work on this. Marielle made this dialogue with the Public Defender’s Office to address this issue.“, he said.

According to the PF (Federal Police), the murder was ordered by the Brazão brothers, with the participation of Rivaldo Barbosa. It was motivated by the protection of the economic interests of militias and to discourage acts of political opposition to Marielle. The basis of the accusation is the plea bargain of former police officer Ronnie Lessa, who confessed to carrying out the murders.

In the trial that turned the accused into defendants, the defenses spoke out and rejected the accusations of participation in the murder of the councilwoman. The suspects’ statements will only be taken at the end of the trial. They also listed 70 defense witnesses in the criminal action.

With information from Brazil Agency.