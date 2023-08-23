Monica Benicio says she received an email with homophobic content, citing a “corrective rape”

Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Monica Benicio (Psol), widow of councilwoman Marielle Francoregistered a criminal complaint this Tuesday afternoon (22.Aug.2023) for threat of a “corrective rape” received over the internet. The case was presented at Decradi (Delegation of Racial Crimes and Intolerance Crimes).

According to the councilor, on August 14, she would have received a message sent by email that she uses as part of her work. The author identifies himself as Astolfo Bozzonio Rodrigues. In the criminal complaint, the councilor explains that she does not know if this is a real identity, and points out that there is an account linked to that name on the social network X (formerly Twitter) with homophobic publications.

The message, which was attached to the criminal complaint, contains hateful content aimed at lesbians. “He says being a lesbian woman is an aberration”says the councilwoman.

THREAT

“Corrective rape is unfortunately a reality for us lesbian women in a society that thinks a woman’s body should be the exclusive possession of a man. When this is outside the norm, it is seen as an aberration, corrective rape would be the practice of rape on a lesbian woman to persuade her to stop being a lesbian, as if this were something possible to be done, committing yet another violence”lamented.

“The email even described how the crime would be, something very violent not only for a lesbian woman, but for women as a whole”said Monica.

“I think it is important that we always demand that being a lesbian is not a disease, and corrective rape is a crime”he added.

VISIBILITY

The councilor said that she has received threats since 2018, when she began to demand justice for Marielle’s death, but now it was the 1st time that she received one of this nature. The author said he knew where the councilor lived, without, however, saying the address. She believes that lesbophobia is also linked to lesbian visibility month.

“It is no coincidence that violence like this is committed in the month of August, which is the month of lesbian visibility. My mandate has been carrying out a series of actions to make the fight and existence of lesbian women visible, and we will continue in this fight because there is no possible intimidation that would make us retreat from the fight for our rights”.

Benicio says that he adopts security measures on a daily basis and is part of the program to protect human rights defenders, in addition to having been granted a precautionary measure of protection by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

According to the councilwoman, Decradi’s chief delegate, Rita de Cassia Salim Tavares, informed that she will look for the IP (unique address that identifies a device on the internet) of the computer that sent the message in order to identify who sent it.

According to Monica Benicio’s lawyer, crimes of racism (which is equated with LGBTphobia), threat, intolerance and gender political violence are being investigated. According to the Civil Police, agents carry out diligences to determine the facts.

With information from Brazil Agency.