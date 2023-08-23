Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/23/2023 – 7:56 am

Rio de Janeiro councilor Monica Benicio (PSOL), widow of Marielle Franco, councilwoman murdered in 2018, reported to the Rio police, this Tuesday afternoon, the 22nd, that she had received a “corrective” rape threat via the internet. The case was registered at the Police Station for Racial Crimes and Intolerance Crimes (Decradi), which will try to identify the author of the message.

According to Monica, the threat arrived on the 14th, via the official e-mail address she uses as a councilwoman. The author identifies himself as Astolfo Bozzonio Rodrigues and claims to have a PhD in Psychology from Harvard University, in the United States.

The councilwoman does not know if this is the real identity of the author of the threat, but she managed to identify an account linked to that name on the social network X (formerly Twitter) with homophobic publications.

The message received by the councilwoman has a lesbophobic content. “He says that being a lesbian woman is an aberration”, reports the councilwoman. According to the author of the threat, rape is called corrective because it would have the effect of “correcting” the sexual preference of the victim. “The email even described what the crime would be like, something very violent not only for a lesbian woman, but for women as a whole,” said Monica. “It is important that we always demand that being a lesbian is not a disease, and corrective rape is a crime”, she emphasized.

The councilor said that she has received threats since 2018, when she became nationally known due to Marielle’s death, but this was the first time that she received a message with this aggressive content.

The Civil Police will try to identify which computer the message came from, and who was the author. At first, the investigated crimes are racism, threat, intolerance and gender political violence.