In an award-winning statement, former military police officer in Rio de Janeiro, Élcio Vieira de Queiroz, pointed out the participation of the group led by criminal Bernardo Bello in the murder of councilor Marielle Franco (PSOL-RJ) and driver Anderson Gomes. Queiroz closed a plea deal that led to an operation by the Federal Police (PF) to investigate the Marielle case.

As shown the Estadão, Queiroz also gave the name of someone supposedly responsible for hiring former military police officer Ronnie Lessa, appointed by investigations as the murderer of Marielle and Anderson. The whistleblower mentioned that the alleged contractor for the crime was military police officer Edimilson Oliveira da Silva, known as “Macalé”, murdered in November 2021. Queiroz also said that the weapon used to kill Marielle was diverted from the Special Police Operations Battalion (Bope ), called the “elite troop” of the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro.

In one of the testimonies, Queiroz declared that “a cell phone also appeared” for Ronnie Lessa and he thought “it was strange that cell phone appeared for him”. According to the whistleblower, Lessa “used to carry the latest generation cell phone” and the new device was an “ugly” smartphone. “I asked and he said it was from a person who had supplied it to him”, reported Queiroz.

The whistleblower told investigators, in a more recent statement, that it was Bernardo Bello who gave Ronnie Lessa the phone. The head of security for the bicheiro, José Carlos Roque Barboza, would have provided the Cobalt car, used on the day of the murder, on March 14, 2018. The information was published by the newspaper Folha São Paulo.

Élcio Queiroz is the first person involved in the murders to assume co-participation in the crime. He was expelled from the ranks of the corporation in 2015 for doing illegal security at a gambling house in the Rio de Janeiro capital and began to act outside the law. Queiroz and Ronnie Lessa were arrested in March 2019. After four years in jail, Queiroz decided to speak out. The former PM confessed in an award-winning statement that he was driving the vehicle used in the execution, participated in all the planning and gave details of the attack.

Who is the bicheiro Bernardo Bello

Bernardo Bello Pimentel Barboza is 41 years old. The bicheiro was arrested in January 2022, in Bogotá, Colombia, for the murder of Alcebíades Paes Garcia, known as Bid, his supposed competitor in Rio. Bello was released after the court accepted a habeas corpus and determined his freedom.

The Civil Police of RJ and the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) have been trying to arrest Bello since November 2023. The Dial-Denunciation published this Saturday, 29, that Bello is wanted for three crimes. According to the central, the offender became one of the leaders of the jogo do bicho in Rio “after breaking up with his wife and her entire family – the Garcia family – in a rise marked in blood”.

This week, the Rio de Janeiro Public Prosecutor’s Office opened the Aces de Ouros II operation to arrest Bernardo Bello and five suspects linked to him for the murder of lawyer Carlos Daniel Ferreira Dias. The crime took place in May 2022 in Niterói. According to investigations, the lawyer mediated a conflict involving a food company, whose outcome did not please Bello.

Gambling

As columnist Leonencio Nossa has shown, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva advances in the Marielle case and at the same time beckons to gambling. Less than 24 hours after the PF revealed details about the murders in Rio and four days after the Ministry of Justice announced public security actions, the government sent a Provisional Measure to Congress to regularize once and for all the practice of online sports betting, the bets . It is not a general release of gambling, but a push for the opening of casinos, bingos and slot machines.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, argues that there is a legal vacuum in the sector. Online betting is a reality and is supported by a law, still from the Michel Temer government, to act. The argument that betting can increase revenue has been going on for over a hundred years. In the 19th century, the Baron of Drummond created a card with animal faces to finance the Vila Isabel zoo. Over time, the idea created to improve the lives of animals spread. But the zoo was closed due to lack of money.

Marielle’s case illustrates with facts the connection between gambling and criminality. Ronnie Lessa, accused of being the main killer of the councilwoman, was a security guard for the Andrade family, one of the main clans involved in the crime. He owned 80 slot machines in Barra da Tijuca.