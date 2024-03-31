Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/31/2024 – 7:07

The Chamber's Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) postponed the vote on the opinion on the preventive detention of federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão (no party-RJ), identified by the Federal Police (PF) as one of those responsible for the execution of councilor Marielle Franco, in 2018. The report by deputy Darci de Matos (PSD-SC) is in favor of maintaining the prison. As deputies Gilson Marques (Novo-SC), Roberto Duarte (Republicanos-AC) and Fausto Pinato (PP-SP) requested a review, the opinion will be voted on in April.

In practice, the request from the three parliamentarians postpones the vote on the opinion by two sessions of the CCJ. Approved by the CCJ, the report goes to the House plenary, where it must obtain at least 257 votes that authorize the parliamentarian's arrest.

To the Estadão, the deputies state that the request is not made on the merits of the Marielle case, but rather for procedural reasons. For the deputies, there was no time to analyze the PF report. According to the three, the Chamber does not need to act immediately, as Chiquinho Brazão is already in prison. The approval of the CCJ at the drop of a hat, say the parliamentarians, could open up space for Brazão's defense to claim that procedural guarantees were not followed. See what parliamentarians say below.

Roberto Duarte (Republicans-AC)

Roberto Duarte said that there was not enough time to consider the process. According to the deputy, until Tuesday, the 26th, essential parts for the analysis of the case, such as the PF report and the warrants that authorized the precautionary measures of Sunday, the 24th, had not yet been made available in the CCJ's electronic system.

Furthermore, Duarte stated that the adopted rite may be “problematic” from the aspect of criminal typology, that is, the crime that is being attributed to Brazão. According to the deputy, if the charge associated with the privileged forum is obstruction of justice, there is no legal support for detention, as, according to the Constitution, parliamentarians can only be arrested in the act or for non-bailable crimes.

“With the utmost respect to the STF, neither the Constitution nor the legislation adopted by it understand the crime of obstruction of justice as a non-bailable crime”, says Duarte. “This type of failure can overturn a well-founded investigation, and we need to act technically”, adds the deputy.

Gilson Marques (Novo-SC)

For Gilson Marques, time is running against Chiquinho Brazão, preventively detained – for an indefinite period – in a decision already endorsed by the First Panel of the STF. “I have no sensitivity whatsoever in terms of speeding up the process,” he said. “By asking for a view, you delay the analysis, which, by the way, needs to be done calmly,” he said.

For Gilson, a hasty vote is in Brazão's interest, whereas, in this march, the defense could argue that not all procedural guarantees were met. “If it were voted yesterday, at the drop of a hat, without presenting the necessary documents and without analysis, the first thing the lawyers would do is allege a restriction on broad defense,” he said.

Fausto Pinato (PP-SP)

Fausto Pinato stated that the work would already be shortened due to the Holy Week holiday, with deputies returning to base. The abbreviation of work in the House ended up rushing the CCJ's analysis of the case and, according to Pinato, Darci de Matos' opinion was not ready to go to the plenary. “If they put it up for a vote, the way it was there, it could lose the vote,” he said.

According to the PF, the Marielle case was “sabotaged” for years by those involved who were in command positions in the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, and the PF began, in 2023, to assist the case, with the opening of an investigation. For Pinato, there is no reason to settle in a single day a case that required so much investigation time, even because preventive detention is already in effect. “(The PF investigation) took a year or so. Why do we have to judge on the day, going over the rules?”, said the deputy.

Deputy's advisor says arrest is arbitrary

Representative Chiquinho Brazão's advisors stated that the parliamentarian is innocent and the arrest is arbitrary. “It is appalling that federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão, an innocent citizen and a parliamentarian in the exercise of his mandate, was arbitrarily arrested on Sunday,” said an advisor in a note, released by Agência Brasil.

“The police report itself confesses the absolute absence of evidence against the deputy. In addition to being highly unnecessary, given that the deputy has always been available to the authorities, the measure is absurd and is based solely on presumptions and the statements of a confessed criminal who seeks to reduce his sentence,” he stated.