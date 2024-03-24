Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/24/2024 – 19:47

Deputy Chiquinho Brazão (União-RJ), TCE-RJ advisor Domingos Brazão and delegate Rivaldo Barbosa, former head of Rio's Civil Police, arrive at Brasília airport on the afternoon of this Sunday, 24th, to be taken to the prison Federal District of Brasília. They had an arrest warrant decreed by minister Alexande de Moraes

In addition to decreeing the arrest of the Brazão brothers and the former head of the Civil Police of Rio Rivaldo Barbosa, minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the blocking of the accounts of those identified as masterminds of the murder of councilor Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes. Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Hindenburgo Chateaubriand Filho suggested a 'minimum reparation' to guide the constriction: R$3 million per victim.

Thus, according to the PGR, the order to block assets in the accounts of those being investigated would have a limit of R$9 million – considering councilor Marielle Franco, driver Anderson Gomes and advisor Fernanda Gonçalves Chaves (who survived the attack). The edge value was suggested to each of those investigated. The Federal Police also requested the measure, but without setting a value.

The order was imposed on other targets of Operation Murder Inc., opened this Sunday, the 24th, not only Domingos and Chiquinho Brazão, (deputy and advisor to the TCE, respectively) and Rivaldo Barbosa. It also affected Erika Andrade Almeida Araújo, Rivaldo's wife; Giniton Lages, Civil Police chief and former head of Rio's homicide department; and Marco Antônio Barros, Civil Police Commissioner of Rio.

When requesting the blockade, the PGR classified the measure as 'indispensable' to guarantee the payment of possible compensation to the families of the victims of the crime planned by Brazão and Barbosa. “The records deal with three crimes of homicide, two completed and one attempted, which is why the Federal Public Ministry will seek, through future criminal action, to promote reparation for the moral and material damages caused to the surviving victim and the families of those offended.