Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), requested a review (more time for analysis) and suspended the judgment of an appeal by Google against the decision that forced the platform to hand over data from users who searched for councilor Marielle Franco (PSOL) in the days before his murder.

The company claims that the determination puts users’ privacy at risk and violates fundamental rights protected by the Constitution.

The STF’s decision in the case will represent an important precedent on the production of evidence in digital media. The trial has no date to resume. Moraes has up to 90 days to return the action or the case automatically returns to the agenda.

So far, only Minister Rosa Weber has spoken out. She left the vote in the virtual plenary, where the trial began before Moraes requested a review.

The minister defended that Google’s appeal be accepted. She argued that the court order that forced the platform to hand over user data is `generic and not individualized’, which in her assessment violates citizens’ right to data protection on the internet.

“I understand that, in the current context, there is no valid and constitutional law that allows the use of the means of obtaining evidence in question in such a generic and comprehensive way, demonstrating, due date, its inadmissibility”, wrote Rosa Weber.

The request to force Google to share the information came from the Public Ministry of Rio. The STJ ordered the search engine to provide all the geolocation data of users who were in the vicinity of the place where the shooters’ car was last seen on the day of the crime. time, on December 2, 2018; and all seven keyword searches (“Marielle Franco”, “councilwoman Marielle”, “agenda Marielle”, “agenda councilor Marielle”, “Casa das Pretas”, “Rua dos Inválidos, 122? and “Rua dos Inválidos” ) by any users during the five days preceding the crime.