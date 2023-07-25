Minister of Justice says he is sure that there is a person who ordered the murder and that a “criminal network” is involved in the case

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinostated on Monday (July 24, 2023) that the investigation into the murder of a city councilwoman Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ) is “priority” for the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The activist and driver Anderson Gomes were killed in 2018.

“This investigation is a priority for President Lula. It is Lula’s determination for Marielle, for political factors in the specific sense, but, above all, for this understanding that is an investigation that has a broad, broader meaning”, he said. The statement was given in an interview with GloboNews.

The minister stated that the fact that the PF (Federal Police) is certain that someone ordered Marielle’s death is a fundamental step. “It is not an intuitive certainty. It is a certainty that emerges from concrete evidence in the records and this is an important qualitative leap in the investigation”he said.

Also on the 2nd (July 24), Dino reported that former military police officer Élcio Queiroz signed a plea bargain and confessed his participation in the councilor’s death. Queiroz stated that the execution was carried out by retired military police officer Ronnie Lessa and reported the participation of Maxwell Simões Corrêa, known as Suel.

According to Dino, “it was not an impulse crime, there was a criminal network” involved in the crime. “We have a set already revealed that shows an intense relationship between this crime and other aspects of the criminal world in Rio de Janeiro”he said.

“Today is important for the Marielle, Anderson case (Marielle’s driver murdered)Fernanda (Marielle’s advisor and survivor of the attack) and it is important to show how much there is this unacceptable imbrication between crimes like this, against life, and other factors that structure illicit activities in Rio de Janeiro”he stated.

For the minister, however, if he pointed out at that moment of the investigation the existence of “political factors in the strict sense of the word”would not be reporting concrete elements of the file. “What there is, without a doubt, is a political environment there in the broadest sense of the word”he said.

Below are other statements by Dino about the investigation of the Marielle case: