Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/15/2024 – 21:27

Rivaldo Barbosa, former chief of the Rio Civil Police, who was preventively arrested on charges of planning the murder of former Rio councilwoman Marielle Franco, said on Monday, the 15th, that he never had contact with the Brazão brothers, who the Federal Police (PF) identified as the masterminds behind the crime. In his testimony to the Chamber’s Ethics Committee, he also defended Giniton Lages, the officer he appointed to handle the Marielle case and the target of a search and seizure operation carried out by the PF, for “hindering the investigations.”

“He was brave and sought the truth,” said Rivaldo. “He sought the truth so much that he arrested Ronnie Lessa with technical evidence.” Lessa confessed to being the author of the shots that killed the then councilwoman.

The Ethics Council is analyzing the impeachment process of federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão (no party-RJ). During his testimony, Rivaldo said he had never had contact with either Chiquinho or Domingos Brazão – the deputy’s brother, a member of the Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro, also named as the mastermind – and stated that he and Giniton fulfilled their mission to arrest Ronnie Lessa “with technical evidence”.

Rivaldo was one of the witnesses chosen by Chiquinho to testify before the Ethics Committee. He said he only accepted to be able to give an explanation to his own family.

“This is the only chance for my family to see me. I have never spoken to these people in my life. I don’t exist for them, and I don’t exist for myself. I’ve been here for four months,” Rivaldo protested, banging his fist on the table. He gave his testimony directly from the Papuda penitentiary in the Federal District. “I’m outraged here, I lost 15 kilos. I accepted it so I could defend myself before you, before public opinion.”

The police chief has been in preventive detention since March, when the Federal Police launched Operation Murder Inc, which revealed suspicions about the masterminds behind the murder of the then councilwoman, five years after the crime. He said he did not have the opportunity to tell the Federal Police everything. He wanted his testimony to be recorded on video, but the appeal was denied.

Rivaldo is suspected of helping to set up the plan to kill Marielle and of using his position to obstruct the investigation into the councilwoman’s death. The defense is asking that he respond to the case in freedom. The lawyers claim that the police chief has a good background and does not pose a risk to public order.

During his testimony, Rivaldo limited himself to denying involvement in obstructing the investigation and saying that he only knew that Ronnie Lessa was the one who killed Marielle, but he was unable to say what Chiquinho and Domingos’ participation in the murder was. According to him, Giniton is the one who could provide the answers.

“If I wouldn’t do this with someone I like, perhaps I would do it with someone who only helped me. Marielle only helped me,” said Rivaldo.

The Ethics Council also heard from councilman Willian Coelho (DC), who was chosen by Chiquinho Brazão to testify. He said he was “surprised” by the deputy’s involvement and defended the bill that dealt with land regularization, sponsored by Chiquinho.

In his testimony, Coelho said that Chiquinho’s work was to regularize already occupied condominiums in Rio. “What existed was the desire of good people who wanted to regularize their properties,” he said.

In his statement, Ronnie Lessa, the confessed perpetrator of the murders, said that Marielle’s actions to block projects of this type would go against “the interests of the Brazão family regarding land policies, especially in militia areas.”

The proposal sponsored by Chiquinho “relaxed the legal, urban and environmental requirements for the regularization of properties,” according to the Federal Police. The PSOL bench was against the project, but it was approved. The law was later declared unconstitutional.

The case against the federal deputy is still ongoing in the Ethics Council. This Tuesday, the 16th, the committee will hear Chiquinho Brazão and Domingos Brazão.

As shown by Column of the StateChiquinho Brazão’s case in the Ethics Council should only end in September. This means that he will continue as a federal deputy until then, which could add up to more than R$400 thousand in salaries for him and the 25 employees of his office during this period.