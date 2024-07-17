Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/16/2024 – 21:18

Federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão (no party-RJ), preventively arrested on charges of having planned the murder of former Rio councilwoman Marielle Franco, reaffirmed his innocence in the case and again said he had a good relationship with Marielle in the Rio City Council.

“As a parliamentarian, I am innocent, and of course I know that the process is underway, it is normal, but I continue to claim that I am innocent,” he said. “The relationship with Marielle, incredible as it may seem, is wonderful.”

Chiquinho also stated that Ronnie Lessa, who confessed to being the author of the shots that killed the then councilwoman, wanted to “obtain benefits” from the plea bargain. “We believe he is protecting someone,” he said.

Chiquinho testified before the Chamber of Deputies Ethics Committee this Tuesday, the 16th. The committee is considering the removal of his parliamentary mandate.

Domingo Brazão, a suspended advisor to the Rio de Janeiro State Court of Auditors (TCE), also testified on Tuesday, the 16th. He denied knowing Marielle and the former head of the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police, Rivaldo Barbosa, suspected of helping to set up the plan to kill Marielle and of using his position to obstruct the investigations into the councilwoman’s death.

“What happened to the councilwoman is absurd. Unfortunately, it has already happened to several other members of parliament in Rio de Janeiro. I did not personally know the councilwoman, but it is clear that this crime is absurd,” he said.

Domingos also spoke in defense of Chiquinho, his brother, and cried during his testimony. “My brother is a father and grandfather, he never had any problems with anyone. What happened is a disgrace, unfortunately,” he said. “We are innocent. We had nothing to do with this. We did not participate in any way. My family is suffering.”

The brothers are in two different federal prisons: Domingos in Campo Grande, and Chiquinho in Porto Velho.

This was the last part of the process against Chiquinho in the Ethics Council before the presentation of the report made by deputy Jack Rocha (PT-ES).

The president of the collegiate body, Leur Lomanto Júnior (União-BA), predicts that the report should be assessed by members when the parliamentary recess resumes, at the beginning of August.

If the Ethics Council votes for impeachment, the deputy may still appeal to the Chamber’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ), which must vote on the appeal within five business days.

The final decision of the collegiate body is subject to a final vote in the plenary session of the Chamber. Impeachment requires a minimum of 257 votes – that is, an absolute majority – of the deputies.

As shown by Column of the StateChiquinho Brazão’s case in the Ethics Council should only be closed in September. This means that he will continue as a federal deputy until then, which could add up to more than R$400 thousand in salaries for him and the 25 employees of his office during the period.