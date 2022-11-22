Proud of her daughter. Mariella Zanetti shared important news for her family. The actress expressed her happiness when announcing that her daughter gamile ode He has achieved one more achievement in his academic career, receiving a diploma with honors from the exclusive Universidad de Istmo in Panama City.

The 18-year-old is among one of the best students of said house of studies, which is considered number one at the level of private universities in that country.

Who is the daughter of Mariella Zanetti?

Mariella Zanetti and her ex-husband farid ode They had a long marriage and as a result of that romance, Gamille Ode was born on March 26, 2003. The ex-partner has clarified on several occasions that they have a cordial relationship for the well-being of their daughter.

The comedian’s daughter is multifaceted, as she has been dabbling in different plays: musicals are her favorites and in which she performs the most. In 2021, the actress revealed on the “En boca de todos” program that her “princess” was studying the Tourism and Communications career.

Gamille Ode, daughter of Mariella Zanetti. Photo: Instagram

Mariella’s daughter graduates in Panama

On her Instagram account, Mariella Zanetti was proud of her daughter’s new academic achievement and shared the precise moment when her eldest daughter received a diploma in her hands after graduating.