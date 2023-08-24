Mariella Zanetti She is a renowned actress who has earned the affection of viewers for her participation in the comedy shows ‘La paisana Jacinta’, ‘Risas de América’ and ‘El especial del humor’. She long ago she was married to farid ode, a relationship that was one of the most mediatic of the Peruvian show business. After separating from him, the current participant in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ decided to sit in the red chair of ‘The value of truth’ and tell how was her marriage with the businessman.

Although ‘The value of truth’ has not been broadcast since 2019, in this note we will recount the time Mariella Zanetti participated in said reality show and took home the 25,000 soles.

YOU CAN SEE: Mariella Zanetti: what is your age and how many years is your partner Javier Blondet older?

What question about your ex-husband Farid Ode made you win S / 25,000 in ‘The value of the truth’?

After recounting some details of her life and what her marriage to Farid Ode was like, Mariella Zanetti agreed to answer one last question. “Do you regret having married Farid?” Beto Ortiz asked the comic actress, who responded sadly with a resounding “Yes.”

YOU CAN SEE: What does Andrea Montenegro, the actress who fought with Magaly Medina LIVE, do now?

Mariella Zanetti won 25,000 soles in ‘The value of truth’. Photo: Latina

After a long and tense wait, his answer was considered true. Although the journalist proposed to continue with the challenge of question 21, Mariella Zanetti preferred not to answer anymore and take home the 25,000 soles that she had accumulated.

He also specified that being on the program allowed him to tell his truth and close a chapter in his life. “I sat in this chair and with this closure,” said Mariella Zanetti.

#Mariella #Zanetti #question #Farid #Ode #win #S25000 #Truth