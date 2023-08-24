Mariella Zanetti She started in show business as part of the cast of the program ‘La paisana Jacinta’, then she became a vedette along with Tula Rodríguez. Years later, she married Farid Ode, with whom she had her first daughter; However, they ended up separating in 2006. Later, a second baby came into her life, this time together with her current partner Javier Blondet, former candidate for mayor of the Cerro Azul district.

mariella has been in a relationship for nine years Javier Blondet and, currently, both make up one of the most solid couples in show business.

YOU CAN SEE: Mónica Torres: what is your real age and how many years are you older than your current partner, Carlos Ayllón?

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/wPfaVOhTkwI

How old is Mariella Zanetti and how many years is her husband Javier Blondet older?

As the comic actress revealed in the “En boca de todos” program, she was born in Trujillo on May 9, 1976, so she is currently 47 years old. For her part, her partner Javier Blondet came into the world on December 8, 1981, according to his technical file as a candidate for district mayor; therefore, he would still be 41 years old.

In that sense, the age difference between them is 5 years. Among them, Mariella is the oldest.

YOU CAN SEE: What does Andrea Montenegro, the actress who fought with Magaly Medina LIVE, do now?

Technical sheet of Javier Blondet. Photo: screenshot

It is important to note that Zanetti was very closely supporting Javier while he was on a political campaign. However, he failed to obtain the necessary votes to be mayor of Cerro Azul.

Why doesn’t Mariella Zanetti marry Javier Blondet?

During the premiere of the film ‘I am innocent’, in which Mariella had a leading role, the local press asked her about the wedding ring. Javier Blondet did not rule out the possibility of a future wedding and declared: “We are already a family, we live together, only one signature is missing.”

YOU CAN SEE: And the ‘People’s Herbalist’? José Peláez speaks for the first time about his girlfriend: “She is my muse”

Javier Blondet was a candidate for mayor of Cerro Azul. Photo: composition LR

In which television programs has Mariella Zanetti participated?

The current participant of ‘The great chef: celebrities’ has participated in different television productions, such as:

“American Laughter”

“gamarra”

“The Humor Special”

“The kings of playback”

“The Vilchez”

#Mariella #Zanetti #age #years #partner #Javier #Blondet #older