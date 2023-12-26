The Peruvian actress Mariella Zanetti She announced through her social networks that Gamille Ode, her eldest daughter and the result of her relationship with Farid Ode, would leave for abroad a few weeks ago. The winner of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' accompanied her daughter to the airport and broke down when she said goodbye to her, who now has a new life in USA. In this note, find out what the 20-year-old girl does during her stay in that country.

What is the new life of Gamille, daughter of Mariella Zanetti, in the US?

10th of December, Gamille Ode, Mariella Zanetti's first-born, said goodbye to Peru and took a flight to the United States. It should be noted that Farid Ode's daughter did not spend the Christmas holidays with her mother for the first time; However, both exchanged greetings on social networks.

Given this, many have wondered what the 20-year-old girl is doing abroad now. We tell you that Gamille traveled to the US as part of one of the most popular educational-cultural exchange programs called Work and Travel. This type of employment offers university students or graduates to work formally with remuneration, do tourism and learn about the country's culture.

Through a video shared on their social networks, Gamille Ode He has shown a little of his new lifestyle and what he does. Along these lines, the young woman now works in a hotel and is in charge of the F&B department, that is, she manages, foresees and guarantees the correct functioning of the restaurant (food) and the bar (drinks) of this accommodation. According to Mariella Zanetti, her daughter will be in foreign lands for four months.

What does Gamille, daughter of Mariella Zanetti and Farid Ode, study?

In 2016, Gamille Odedaughter of Mariella Zanetti and Farid Ode, He entered the Ricardo Palma University, at the age of 16, to study a degree in Tourism, Hotels and Gastronomy.

During the pandemic, the comic actress's first-born daughter carried out an exchange in the Panama universityin the branch of Tourism and Communications. Thus, she began her studies virtually, but, in 2021, he traveled to continue them in person. It is important to highlight that the 20-year-old girl also received recognition for academic excellence at this university.