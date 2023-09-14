A proud mother! Mariella Zanetti She had a romantic relationship, several years ago, with Farid Ode, and as a result of this romance, her daughter Gamille Ode was born, who is currently 20 years old. In March 2023, the comic actress announced that her eldest heir found her first job as a waitress in a restaurant in the Miraflores district, while she continues her university studies. Now, the participant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ decided to visit the local where his first-born daughter works, to whom he made a special request.

“I’ll bother her all night. Miss, hurry up with the order. “My meat is very juicy and seasoned, if not, I’ll send it back,” said Zanetti before the smiling gaze of his daughter. It should be noted that Gamille obtained recognition for her performance at the University of Panama.

What is Gamille Ode, Mariella Zanetti’s daughter, studying?

Gamille Odefirstborn of Mariella Zanetti He entered the Ricardo Palma University to major in Tourism, Hospitality and Gastronomy in 2016 at the age of 16.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the young woman carried out an exchange at the University of Panama with the branch of Tourism and Communications. Thus, she began her studies virtually, but in 2021 she traveled to continue them in person. It should be noted that the heiress of the comic actress received recognition for academic excellence at the aforementioned school.

“My daughter receiving her diploma at a university in Panama,”wrote Zanetti in an Instagram post.

How many children does Mariella Zanetti have?

In 2000, Mariella Zanetti She introduced Farid Ode, an unknown character in Lima show business, as her partner. As a result of that love, the young woman was born Gamille Ode Zanetti on March 26, 2003. Although their romance ended on bad terms, both improved their relationship as parents for their heiress. It should be noted that the artist remarried and at the end of January 2016, her second child was born.

Mariella Zanetti now has a long-term stable relationship with Javier Blondet. Photo: LR composition/YouTube capture/Latina

What does Mariella Zanetti think about Farid Ode today?

Mariella ZanettiHe referred to the father of his daughter,Farid Ode,in a recent interview for a local media.“He is not a bad person, just irresponsible, especially in the past”said the comic actress at the beginning.

After that,Zanettihighlighted thatodeHe improved in his work as a father. “Now he is also taking care of his second daughter and I am very happy. He has an adult relationship with my daughter. Every Sunday, he is with her. He pays her half of her (professional) career. He is doing his greatest effort,” commented theexvedette for the Trome newspaper. Likewise, she expressed her joy that her heir is spending quality time with him.