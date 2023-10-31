Actress Mariella Zanetti gave a recent interview for an online program in which she talked about her state of health. In this regard, the winner of the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ surprised by revealing for the first time some details of her illness, which even led her to take a break from television screens. In this note, she knows what illness the artist faces and the treatment she must follow.

What symptoms did Mariella Zanetti have before knowing what her illness was?

Mariella Zanetti was the last guest of ‘Time-out’, YouTube program hosted by Giancarlo Granda. In this space, she spoke about the illness that afflicts her. At first, the former participant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ said that she constantly fainted and had tachycardia. Therefore, she decided not only to undergo some medical examinations, but also to take a break from the television cameras.

“I retired for six months, most recently because I was in a little poor health (…). The same illnesses I had didn’t give me the body to go out, I stopped very tired (…) It was a very ugly stage, I thought I had something in my heart. “I was drowning, my air was going out,” He maintained at the beginning.

What is the disease that Mariella Zanetti suffers from and what treatment does she follow?

After Mariella Zanetti revealed the symptoms of his illness, specified what he was suffering from and what treatment he was following to prevent him from becoming ill. In that sense, the former participant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ explained that the illness that afflicted her was related to her body, which was not absorbing iron and her hemoglobin levels were lowered.

After that, the artist indicated the treatment that should follow. “Every six months I have to be injecting myself,” were the words of Zanetti.