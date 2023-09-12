Mariella Zanetti She is one of the participants of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ who has received the most praise from the judges of the Latina program for her work in the kitchen. So some of her colleagues, like Josi Martinezthey consider her a strong opponent, which is why the comic actress appeared on the Sunday ‘Weekly Report’ to talk about the reality show, respond to her detractors on social networks and reveal who is the only one who could eliminate her from the culinary contest.

“A lot of people out there comment that I shouldn’t be there (in ‘EGCF’). On the contrary, can you imagine, if I were not there, no one would make an effort. But everyone sees me as the person they want to get out of the way,” he said at the beginning. About the competitor who could leave her out of the program she confessed: “(Armando) Machuca is slow, but sure. He’s quiet, but he’s learning. He learns from me, a lot, he asks me everything. But it’s okay, let the best one win”.