Golden times. This is how he rated Mariella Zanetti the season in which she worked as a vedette and performing shows in various parts of Lima and Peru. The winner of the third season of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' arrived at the age of 17 in Lima from her native Trujillo. She even pointed out that she thought she wanted to become a nun after studying at a parochial school. Despite this, she found a taste for sequins and lingerie that made her earn thousands of American dollars.

How much did Mariella Zanetti earn as a star?

Mariella He pointed out that in his best season wearing feathers he could charge $1,000 per show of 45 minutes each. In fact, she confessed that in a single day she could make $16,000, that is, 16 shows in one day.

“It wasn't that I supported him, but that he earned less. Any man at that time earned less than me. I earned my salary from television and shows, and at that time they paid salaries, not like now (…). The shows were $1,000 for 45 minutes and I did that every day. In one day I could make 16,000 dollars”he said.

What is Mariella Zanetti's real name?

The actress Her birth name was Karla Mariella de Guadalupe Sánchez Zanetti. The former model decided to use her middle name and last name to build her artistic career. The reason? Her maternal grandfather, since he was her father figure.

“Zanetti for my grandfather. He was my father. My grandfather represented a very important figure in my life. I learned the values ​​from him, respect for people, being honest. “He was a very special man, he was a genius,” held.

