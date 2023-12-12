He said it all. Mariella ZanettiShe was the most recent guest of the morning 'America today'. In said program, the exvedette referred to the stage in whichChristian DominguezHe chased her around the Channel 4 studios, when she was part of the cast of 'Laughter in America', to the surprise of everyone present. What else did she say? Find out in the following note.

Was Christian Domínguez in love with Mariella Zanetti?

Christian Domínguez and Mariella Zanetti saw each other on the set of 'América hoy', where the actress did not waste the opportunity to remind the public that the singer was very interested in her years ago.

“Christian was persecuting me, at that time, I am going to say it publicly, it is true. One time I was leaving the América TV studios and the man crossed me and cornered me against the wall.”Zanetti stated, laughing, and caused the surprise of the other drivers.

Pamela Franco's partner clarified that this happened many years ago. In addition to this, he confirmed what Zanetti said, pointing out that nothing ever happened between the two.

“She knew perfectly well (that I liked her) because I commented, so as she knew it made me nervous, she came up to me and said 'hello.' Until one day, I said no, now then (and she cornered her)”, declared Dominguez.

Is Christian Domínguez going to marry Pamela Franco?

Christian DominguezHe specified that Pamela and he have priorities that they want to fulfill before thinking about getting married. This is especially due to the large investment of money that carrying out the ceremony would mean.

“It is obvious that (marriage) is part of our plans and dreams as well, but we have a primary issue. Hopefully next year we can complete it and then have the wedding. It's not that we don't want to (get married), but we have to keep in mind that it is also a matter of heavy expenses, even if it is something small,” he told El Trome.

