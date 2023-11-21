Mariella ZanettiShe had an affair with Farid Ode and as a result of that love her daughter Gamille Ode was born, who is 20 years old. In a recent interview for the newspaper La República, the former participant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ was asked if she sees her eldest heir participating in any competition. Let us remember that, during 2023, beauty pageants gained great popularity, since figures such as Luciana Fuster and Camila Escribens occupied prominent positions in the Miss Grand International and Miss Universe, respectively. Given this, the comic actress spoke out.

What did Mariella Zanetti say about the possibility of her daughter participating in a pageant?

Mariella Zanetti She was invited to the 100th anniversary of the Chifa Unión de Barranco, an event attended by Barbara Mamani from the newspaper La República, who spoke with the comic actress. At one point in the interview, the former winner of ‘The Big Chef: Celebrities’ was asked if she would like her eldest daughter, Gamille, to compete in a beauty pageant.

In this regard, Zanetti flatly ruled out his eldest heir participating in one of these contests. “My daughter is on the other hand. I congratulate (the models), but Gamille has other projects”held.

What is Gamille Ode, the daughter of Mariella Zanetti and Farid Ode, studying?

Gamille Odeeldest daughter ofMariella Zanettiand Farid Ode, entered the Ricardo Palma University to major in Tourism, Hospitality and Gastronomy in 2016 at the age of 16.

During the pandemic, the young woman carried out an exchange in the Panama university with the branch ofTourism and Communications. Thus, she began her studies virtually, but in 2021 she traveled to continue them in person. It should be noted that the comic actress’s first-born daughter received recognition for academic excellence at the aforementioned school.

On the other hand, the comic actress announced in March of this year that her eldest heir worked as waitress in a restaurant from the Miraflores district, while continuing with his university studies.

