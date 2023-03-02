Mariella Zanetti celebrated that his daughter Gamilla Ode, 19-year-old, the result of her marriage to Farid Ode, has found her first job in a restaurant in the Miraflores district.

Mariella ZanettiHe often goes out of his way to praise the most important people in his life: his heirs. At the beginning of this year, the public figure announced that her eldest daughter, Gamilla Ode, received recognition for her performance at the University of Panama and, now, she has boasted how proud she is that her descendant has found her first job. .

Recently, the former vedette told, on her social networks, that her 19-year-old daughter Gamilla has been working as a waitress in a restaurant in the Miraflores district, as she continues her university studies. She posted a clip in which her descendant was seen fulfilling her duties. “My daughter already working, every day I am more proud of her. If they meet her, they leave her a tip, ”Mariella wrote in her publication.

Mariella Zanetti’s daughter receives an honors degree from a prestigious university

Mariella Zanetti shared in networks that her adult daughter Gamilla Ode added an academic achievement to her university life by receiving an honors degree at the Istmo University in Panama City.

“My daughter Gamille receiving her diploma at a university in Panama”, commented the actress with great pride. In the video that the former vedette released, the young woman could be seen together with some authorities from her study center.

What career is Mariella Zanetti’s daughter studying?

The 19-year-old girl has been studying Tourism, Hospitality and Gastronomy. In 2016, at just 16 years old, Gamilla Ode entered the Ricardo Palma University to the pride of her parents.

During the health emergency caused by COVID-19, Gamilla carried out an exchange at the University of Panama with the branch of Tourism and Communications. This was the beginning of her studies remotely, but in 2021 she traveled to continue them in person.