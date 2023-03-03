One user accused Mariella Zanetti of having verbally assaulted a former employee of his poultry shop. For this reason, the artist gave her face and denied what was expressed by the young woman.

Mariella Zanetti She turned to her social networks to comment on how proud she was that her eldest daughter Gamilla Ode got her first job as a waitress in a Miraflores restaurant. However, while she praised her eldest daughter for her work achievement, an Internet user commented on her post to accuse her of having assaulted a former employee of her poultry shop.

As recalled, her descendant Gamilla made national news in November 2022 for having been accredited with an honors diploma at a renowned university in Panama, to which she traveled as a student exchange.

Mariella Zanetti boasts the first job of her eldest daughter

Mariella specified that the 19-year-old is working while she continues her university studies. In this context, she took the opportunity to send a message to her social media community in case they come across Gamilla.

“My daughter already working, every day I am more proud of her. If they meet her, they leave her a tip.”, wrote the former vedette in her publication.

They denounce that Mariella Zanetti mistreated a worker

While several Internet users left motivational messages for the daughter of Mariella Zanetti, there was one who commented on the post to make a statement that surprised more than one. The Instagram netizen confronted her and denounced her for having mistreated a worker at the chicken shop that she managed.

“Many years ago, my little brother worked in San Fernando. You had a chicken shop and, for some reason, you treated him horrible, you humiliated him. You don’t know how bad it was for your treatmentYou have no idea (…) your beautiful girl has to fight for her. I hope with all my heart that a situation like the one you put my brother through never happens to him.”, he commented.

Mariella Zanetti confronted a user who accused her of having assaulted a former worker. Photo: Mariella Zanetti/Instagram See also Juliana Oxenford replied to a user who told her that she would not have an audience today for Peru vs. Paraguay

Only a few hours later, Mariella Zanetti came out to answer the accusation and tried to deny what the woman said. “Did I treat him horrible? Did I humiliate him? Your brother must have been wrong, when he had my poultry shop, the one who dealt with the suppliers was the administrator, not me.“He replied. In addition, he advised the Internet user to accuse with clear evidence so as not to affect the image of the other person.

Who is Gamilla Ode, Mariella Zanetti’s eldest daughter?

Gamilla Ode is the firstborn of Mariella Zanetti and is 19 years old. The young woman was born in Lima on March 2, 2003 and from her childhood to the present, she has stayed away from the spotlight. However, she has participated in numerous stage musicals, hinting that stage art runs through her veins.

She became known in the world of entertainment on November 21, 2022, when her mother boasted that she completed her studies at the University of the Isthmus of Panama with honors.

What does Mariella Zanetti’s eldest daughter do?

Gamilla Ode, better known as ‘Mille’, is a well-known TikTok influencer who dedicates her content to recommending books due to her great love of reading. The 19-year-old has also acted in musical plays and appeared in the Peruvian film “I am innocent.”

Currently, he is studying Tourism, Hospitality and Gastronomy at the Ricardo Palma University.