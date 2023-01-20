One of the most solid relationships of the Peruvian show business is that of Mariella Zanetti and her partner Javier Blondet, with whom she has a happy relationship and a son who is the product of all this love. It is normal for a couple to have problems, but unlike so many married couples, they knew how to cope with their differences and, according to what has been said, they have a secret to stay together for a long time. In this note, we reveal how many years they have been together and what their advice is for a healthy and happy relationship.

Who is Javier Blondet?

Several months ago, Mariella Zanetti had an interview with Christopher Gianotti and, in one of the questions, they talked about their partner and father of their last child. He is a consultant for public and private works. He is in charge of providing advice to companies so that the works are managed and completed in accordance with the provisions of Peruvian law.

As can be heard in the video, Mariella Zanetti trusts her partner and describes him as a good man, but not only her, but also the driver, who claimed to know Javier Blondet.

How many years have Mariella Zanetti and Javier Blondet been together?

Mariella Zanetti and Javier Blondet went together to the avant premiere of “I am innocent”, the new film that Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi have released in theaters nationwide. The couple overflowed with much love in the venue; For this reason, both had a conversation with Trome and revealed some details about their romance,

Both have already been in a relationship for nine years and, apparently, have no plans to get married. “Mariella is simple, she is an ordinary person just as she is on TV, she is at home, she has her happy and sad moments. She is the mother of my son, she is an excellent mother, a fighter and hard-working woman. We are already a family, we live together, only one signature is missing”, said Javier Blondet.

Mariella Zanetti and Javier Blondet live a beautiful love story. Photo: composition LR/ @mariellazanetti/Instagram

The secret of Mariella Zanetti and Javier Blondet for a successful relationship

During this conversation, the politician expressed his admiration for her and the comic actress revealed that the secret to making their relationship work is not exposing it to the media: “We have a beautiful relationship, we’ve been through hard times, but here we are together loving each other and betting on our relationship and family”.