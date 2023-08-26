Mariella Zanetti He was one of the most famous television figures of the 2000s in Peru. The main face of the well-remembered comedy show ‘Risas de América’ has continued to be in force on the small screen. Among her latest participations are those of ‘america today‘ (2021), ‘The blowout of summer’ (2022), and the most recent is that of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. However, before becoming a TV personality, in the 90s she was also a well-known vedette who earned large sums of money thanks to her popularity at the time.

In a recent interview, the former contestant of “Los reyes del playback” confessed how much she was paid for her shows as a dancer, which, according to Zanetti herself, were for politicians and businessmen.

How much did Mariella Zanetti earn for her shows as a vedette?

The comic actress revealed on the YouTube program ‘Café con la Chevez’ that, when she was still a vedette, she had many contracts and that, even though she did not perform a dance show, they paid her a generous amount of money just for appearing a few minutes at events.

“I have gone to do events for many political businessmen. The wives of politicians called me to go do a show in their houses. The wives called me, I swear. And they hired me to get out of the cake for a little while and let me go. They were paying me like $2,000,” she stated.

Mariella Zanetti rose to fame thanks to her time on ‘Risas y salsa’. Photo: The Republic

Zanetti also confessed what is the highest figure he received for a show as a star; however, she never accepted her proposal because her health was in danger.

“They wanted to pay me up to 5,000 dollars to go to Puno, but I couldn’t go to Puno because of the altitude, because I suffer from altitude sickness. I had already gone twice, and it had been a disgrace,” she commented.

How old is Mariella Zanetti?

The former vedette and actress revealed in the missing program ‘En boca de todos’ that she was born on May 9, 1976, in Trujillo; Therefore, Mariella Zanetti is currently 47 years old.

In which television programs has Mariella Zanetti participated?

The current participant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ has participated in different television productions. Below, we indicate some of them.

‘American Laughter’

‘gamarra’

‘The humor special’

‘The kings of playback’

‘The Vilchez’

