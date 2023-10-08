Mariella Zanetti She is the winner of the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. The participant beat Armando Machuca in the final of the culinary reality show and obtained the title of ‘The Great Chef’. After multiple challenges, nights of sentencing and elimination, the remembered ‘Reloaded with Laughter’ actress took home the trophy. “I have no words. I have mixed feelings, but I share this trophy with my friend Machuca,” she said excitedly. Mariella Zanetti while she was applauded by the jurors Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio. She also stated that it was an honor to compete against her great friend, Armando Machuca.

In the last edition, the finalists had to present, first, meat tartar with poached egg; second, paiche with the air of a sacchulantro; and, finally, cold sabayon soup with gnocchi. The juries, as usual, advised the participants and congratulated them for the effort given gala after gala. Armando Machuca also offered emotional words after his farewell: “Mariella is the master daster and she deserves it. I’m happy.”



#Mariella #Zanetti #defeats #Armando #Machuca #wins #final #Great #Chef #Celebrities