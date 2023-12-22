He couldn't contain his excitement. Mariella Zanetti She was the most recent guest on the program 'América hoy'. In this morning show, there was a special edition before Christmas, in which all the hosts shared their best memories of these festivities. Precisely, in this segment, the comic actress was moved when she remembered that she will spend, for the first time, November 24 without her eldest daughter. What happened? Find out all the details in the following note.

What did Mariella Zanetti say about her daughter's absence?

Mariella Zanetti revealed that she is going through some very difficult times since her daughter went to live abroad. The former dancer admitted how proud she is of her firstborn's achievements, but she noted that her departure affects her, especially around Christmas time.

“Oh yes, it's the first Christmas I'm going to spend away from her. She is already shocking me because every day we talk I ask her how she will spend Christmas and she tells me 'here, then, in my apartment, alone.'”said Mariella Zanetti distressed.

What was Mariella Zanetti's most difficult Christmas?

The actress also said that, despite how hard it will be to not have her daughter by her side at Christmas, it will not be the most difficult holiday she has had to face. In this regard, Mariella pointed out that the death of her grandfather weeks before December 25 affected her deeply.

“The last Christmas I spent with my grandfather is one of the Christmases that I always remember because my grandfather died on November 15, very close to the holidays and it was one of the losses that hurt me the most,” said.