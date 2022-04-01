Mónica Cabrejos has turned the world of national entertainment upside down after revealing in the book “Public Woman”, which she will present in the coming days, that she was sexually abused by a former sports commentator. The presenter also pointed out in her publication that a well-known Peruvian television producer harassed her when they worked together.

Given this, Magaly Medina He addressed the issue in his nightly program and pointed out that Martín Arredondo would be responsible for said situation. The press man denied this accusation during his visit to “Amor y fuego” and stated that the presenter was the one who once invited him to the cinema.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘La Pánfila’ accuses Martín Arredondo: “He told me ‘I’ll give you an apartment'”

Mariella Zanetti supports Mónica Cabrejos and attacks Martín Arredondo

Now, Mariella Zanetti joined these accusations against the former producer of “The Chinese Band”. The presenter thanked what Mónica Cabrejos had done and asked that there be more books that can unmask the aggressors.

“If there is something more disgusting in this world, it is a person who abuses his power, either as a producer, as a man, as a public person to want to get something in return. It is the most disgusting thing that can be. Hopefully there are more books that take out more producers who have that type of modality, ”he indicated for Willax.

Witness of Martín Arredondo denies it

Marcos Rodríguez, a former member of the production of “Public Enemies”, used his Facebook account to comment on what Martín Arredondo said. The press man assured that what the producer said is false, since the exit to the cinema did exist, but that it did not happen as Arredondo said.

“Yes, it happened, but not as Mr. Arredondo indicated, that she was the one who invited. Monica’s friends (Cabrejos) know that she is devoted to the ‘virgin of the fist’ and that it is impossible for her to pay the tickets for three people on a Sunday (the most expensive day). (…) It sounds funny, but it is clear that Monica would not do it. I have no evidence of harassment, or anything like that, but I can say, having lived with Mr. Arredondo for so many years, that he is a great journalist, but a lousy leader, ”she specified.