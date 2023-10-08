Mariella Zanetti became the winner of the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, last Saturday, October 7. In the final of the program, the comic actress managed to conquer the demanding jury with three dishes that she prepared to achieve victory: meat tartar with poached egg, paiche with sachaculantro air and cold sabayon soup with gnocchi. After testing her seasoning, Nelly Rossinelli, Javier Masías and Giacomo Bocchio chose the ex-vedette as the winner of this culinary reality show, so her partner Armando Machuca came in second place.

It should be noted that after celebrating with her children, who arrived on the set of ‘The Great Chef’, Mariela Zanetti was encouraged to offer a few words to her followers and the program’s production team. “I feel excited and grateful for life. I tell you that the person who fights, who works, who really makes an effort, has his reward. I dedicate this triumph to God, to my beautiful family and to all the Peruvian people. Also to the people who supported me and Team Mariella who has always been there, I love you,” was what the comic actress

@elgrancheffamosos.tv GREAT ZANETTI 🤩🥇! Mariella becomes THE GREAT CHEF of the third season 👨🏻‍🍳🍱



