Sad news. The actress Mariella Trejosknown for her remembered roles in series and novels such as ‘Torbellino’, ‘Carmín’, ‘Así es la vida and ‘Al fondo hay sitio”, He passed away at the age of 75, as was announced this Sunday, August 27, by the Union of Performing Artists of Peru (SAIP). A few weeks ago it was learned that her state of health had weakened and personnel from the Municipality of Lima helped her so that she could be transferred to a shelter.

How was the death of Mariella Trejos reported?

He Union of performers of Peru communicated on his social networks the unfortunate departure of Mariella Trejos, an actress of Colombian-Peruvian origin with more than 50 years of experience in film, television and theater. Immediately, various users left their condolences in the comments of the post.

“These last weeks we were very close to her, sharing her moments of memories of her more than 60 years dedicated to theater, film and television. Our deepest condolences to her family and to all the actors in our country. MARIELITA, we will never forget you, friend” says the post on Facebook.

Mariella Trejos passed away. Photo: Facebook/SAIP

In which productions did Mariella Trejos work?

Mariella Trejos has departed for eternity, but his unique work will remain in the memory of his audience, who was able to enjoy his talent in productions such as:

‘Whirlwind’

‘Carmine’

‘Rich Vicky’

‘The Avenging Angel: Caligula’

‘This is life’

‘Al fondo hay sitio’ and many more.

