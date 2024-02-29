Mariela Sanchez He didn't have the desire to say what he did to her. Cristian castroWell, as you already know, they both broke up a couple of days ago due to alleged infidelity on the part of the artist, but although she did not want to go into details of what they both said, the Argentine confessed that in the middle of the van she would have bought him a flight so that she could would return to his country.

In accordance with Mariela Sanchez he told the journalist Ana Maria Alvarado that everything was going very well in the first concert he gave with Yuri, but everything got out of control in the second presentation, where the problems began, but it was in the van that would take them to the hotel where things got out of control so A person close to Cristian Castro, who apparently was also with them, would have bought the ticket from the model who immediately took her things to go to the airport.

See also Trans girl reveals INTIMATE ENCOUNTERS with Cristian Castro, son of Verónica Castro

According to Mariela Sanchez She doesn't want to be famous, much less talk bad about Cristian castrobut she did want to tell the truth, because she would be being judged a lot on social networks where many have called her a bad woman, something that the Argentine woman did not like, who looked very sad and crying at the airport, since she said she was disappointed in the action committed by the Happy Rooster.

“In the van there was an argument and then he said: well, you're back,” commented Ana María Alvarado in the conversation she had with Mariela Sánchez, who seemed too in love with Verónica Castro's son, who did not want to say anything about the breakup. that he had with the model of whom it was even said that they even had wedding plans.

“That's why Luis Miguel keeps his distance from him, unfortunately that beautiful duet that could have been Lis Miguel and Cristian Castro will never happen”, “Stop that gossip, Mariela broke up, she didn't want to make a controversy and you talked and talked about something that is already boring “The protagonists are silent without entering into controversy…they look ridiculous in the program”, “Well, Christian Castro is definitely in pretty bad mental health and it seems he doesn't want to be treated because Gabriela Bo said that he doesn't believe in psychologists, no.” psychiatrists, as things stand, the next victim who falls with him better not fall in love because the guy seems to be an escapist,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that Verónica Castro also did not want to say anything about her son's breakup, since the actress has also been involved in several controversies about which she has preferred not to say anything and move away from the entertainment industry.

