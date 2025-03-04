03/04/2025



Mario Vaquerizo reappeared on Monday in ‘El Hormiguero’, where in addition to talking about his new projects he updated his health status after the spectacular stage of the stage he suffered a few months ago. The husband of Alaska opened the month of March in the program of Antena 3 next to the rest of the Nancys blondes. Changing totally third, on the night of Tuesday, March 4, the actresses Maribel Verdú And Mariela Garriga, protagonists of the new Spanish series of Max, ‘When nobody sees us.’

Directed by Enrique Urbizu (‘There will be no peace for the wicked ‘)the thriller will arrive on the platform next Friday 7. To open Boca, Garriga advanced the keys to his character, Magali Castillo. «He is a lieutenant of the American Air Forces. It comes to Morón to investigate the disappearance of one of the computer scientists, and the series is about how research becomes something much bigger than they think ».

For its part, Verdú gives life to Lucia, A Civil Guard sergeant, “who sends a lot and has a very bad milk,” said the guest. «He is a wonderful character, of those who gives you life. She is the most distrustful person in the world, and then, when she arrives, she does not trust. He puts enough tests until he already decides that he likes it … even though he eats the ham by removing the fat, ”added the actress sarcastic.

Mariela Garriga’s clash with Spanish cuisine

Mariela GarrigaCuban resident in Los Angeles, apologized for not knowing “that it was a culinary crime.” Motos broke a spear in his favor, commenting on it that “I also had such a time.” It is not the only thing that has surprised the actress about Spanish culture. Before filming the series, I didn’t know what a sandwich was.









After questioning the actress of ‘Mission Impossible‘On cultural clashes between Spain and the United States in the gastronomic, the presenter also wanted to find out the differences between the role of police and civil guard, because Maribel Verdú He has interpreted both throughout his career. «Well, the civil guard is really militarized, so everything is very hierarchical. Let’s see, it’s a delicate issue, it’s like a Madrid-Barça …, ”he explained, with lead feet.

The Requena made it clear that “all the security forces” seem very well and gave “the thank you for protecting us.” But in turn, he asked that “you don’t get angry, we are an entertainment program.” Once the allegation is over, the guest dared to tell that yes, which is very different, in addition to commenting on a curious detail about the tricorn. “You don’t know what squeezes and how it hurts.”

It was at that time that Trancas and Barrancas interrupted the interview leaving their hiding place, totally caught by surprise Mariela Garrigato whom an attack of the ‘shock’ entered. «Who speaks to me? I can’t be serious, I have to ignore them, ”he said, while trying without success to continue with the interview. With the most revolted pets than normal, even Verdú had to be firm with them, threatening them with “going to sleep hot.”