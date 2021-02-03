At the head of the local Amnesty International headquarters since 2011, Mariela Belski says that she left Casa Rosada “very satisfied”. He assures that the meeting he held with the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, after denouncing human rights violations in Formosa and consequently being the protagonist of a counterpoint with the Executive, was far from being tense and was “very positive and constructive” as responses to their requests were taken. “It is not common, because in general these meetings take place when we propose what governments do wrong and do not want to change, and here we notice the opposite,” he explains. Part of this good will that he warned is due to the fact that, unlike what Horacio Pietragalla publicly stated, Alberto Fernández’s envoy to the province, during the meeting the Government admitted that there were human rights violations.

-What did you propose that happened in Formosa?

-There were compulsory isolations in establishments in very poor condition, with poor hygiene and poor diet, with shifts to bathe. There were also situations in which the isolation periods were not duly communicated, people forced to have more than 30 days of isolation, others who received up to nine swabs and did not have access to the results of these studies either. And cases in which the police came to a home and took people out at any time.

-After the meeting, do you understand that the national government wants to resolve it?

-We notice a very good predisposition, that they are concerned and that they are taking the issue seriously. They went to work and brought health authorities, but also political officials from Formosa, to a table to really change the situation. They told us that they take into account the cases that we present to them, that they follow them one by one and that they are making a report with the recommendations for the province.

– Did they give you details regarding whether this report is going to be public?

-They didn’t tell us, I think they have no legal obligation to do so, but it would be very important. If they don’t make it public, we will ask for it.

-What analysis do you make of the role of Pietragalla in Formosa and of his sayings, when he denied systematic violations of Human Rights?

-The victims who speak with us, although later they were frustrated with the press conference he gave, at first they were very grateful to Pietragalla. They said that they were received by him, that he had an empathetic and pleasant treatment. And in today’s meeting (for this Tuesday) I did not hear that but quite the opposite: they (for the officials) recognized that there are very worrying situations of human rights violations and that there was institutional violence on which we must work in great depth . Even our concern was that the approach was only about institutional violence, that is why we were very emphatic in the last days in marking that both things had happened. And they accepted it.

-I emphasize it because it contradicts what Pietragalla said publicly: the Government did not deny them that there were human rights violations in Formosa. Is that so?

-Exact. He did not deny us, not at all. What they did deny is that there was a systematic violation of Human Rights, something that we at Amnesty share, because we never said it. That was more a voice of the opposition … And another issue that they brought up was the human rights violations of the indigenous wichi and qom communities and they promised to deepen the work. Anyway let’s see what happens now.

– What position will you have after the meeting?

-Our work continues and it will not change one iota. We plan to go to the United Nations and the Inter-American Commission. We promised the victims and we will not stop doing it for this meeting. Our commitment is with the victims, not with the Government. We already explained it to the Chief of Staff, who was very sensible and told us that he respected us.

-Did the government ask you for something?

-Any. Only if we have more cases we present them to find a solution. A lawyer is going to bring us 50 more cases so once we evaluate them, we will do it.

-The national government seems to have a different attitude to Insfrán, which does not make mea culpa and does not even summon them. Going forward and from this meeting do you think something is going to change?

-I am not optimistic that the governor will speak to us. If you do, I would be pleasantly surprised, but I don’t think so. Provincial governments, not only Insfrán, find it difficult to sit down with us … For example, due to the Milagro Sala issue in Jujuy, we asked (Gerardo) Morales for several meetings, but he never received us.

-Do you want to go to the province?

-It would be very important to be on the ground to do a survey. We did not go because there is a pandemic and, furthermore, if we went we were locked up in isolation centers. We asked (Gildo) Insfrán for a meeting, we made requests for information and got no response. For this reason, something we said to Pietragalla was that, as soon as he traveled to Formosa, the situation changed.