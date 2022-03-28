Los Mochis, Sin.- “Today I thank you, Lord, for the light and the day, for my sorrows and joys, for the parents and brothers you gave me, for what you made of me, for my dreams achieved, thank you”, reads the invitation for the fifteen years of Mariel Michelle Miranda Soto, who full of happiness presided over thanksgiving mass in the parish of San Judas Tadeo, last Friday, March 18.

Her loved ones accompanied her at the solemn ceremony, including her parents, Mario Leobardo Miranda Domínguez and Karla Verenice Soto Zavala. As her groomsmen Mariel chose her uncles, Juan de Dios Miranda Domínguez and Denisse Marely García de Miranda, and as her chamberlain she was accompanied by her brother, Carlos Leobardo Miranda Soto. Later, a lucid fifteen-year party was offered.