The 36-year-old Elsinga insinuated in a message on Instagram on Sunday that she would return to the studio on Monday. That is also true, only it concerns a one-off visit with her son Jip. Next week she will take on the permanent presentation again. “That your password still works”, Mattie greeted his co-presenter around 8 a.m.

Elsinga, who gave birth to Jip in November, had already resumed her television work at the beginning of this month. In her Instagram Stories, the presenter said she found it “bittersweet” to get back to work after four months of leave. ,,I just stood still with Jip and he looked straight into the sun and then I almost cried a little because I thought: this is it, my maternity leave… But that’s just how it goes, I have interested too.”