Clearing out is seen by many as a coping strategy in lockdown. But in reality it only puts us under pressure to optimize ourselves further – and it can harm us. This also applies to Marie Kondo’s philosophy. A preprint.

“It is believed in Japan that not only natural phenomena such as the sea and the land serve the deities as a residence, but also the kitchen stove and even every single grain of rice, which is why everything was treated with awe,” writes Marie Kondo in “The Great Magic Cleaning Book “And plays with Japanese cultural influences in order to give her method a pseudophilosophical touch and to inspire her western audience. Depending on the issue, the covers of their guides are sometimes adorned with a Buddha on an otherwise empty shelf, sometimes a bonsai tree, sometimes stylized paper fans. In terms of content, Kondo repeatedly alludes to her time as an assistant in the Shinto temple and integrates animism, Ikigai, Zen and Wabi-Sabi ideas or at least what Western readers understand by this into her clean-up recommendations.

Especially through her allusions to the teaching of animism, she coats her methods with a slightly esoteric touch, which is directly linked to the fascination for Japonism that has been cultivated in the West since the end of the 19th century. For example, when Kondo says: “Praise the things that do not give you any pleasure at all, but which you still have to rely on from time to time”, then your clients are hesitant about it, but they can at least convince themselves: In Japan this is done hold on