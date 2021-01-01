In his wishes for the year 2021 Thursday, December 31, Emmanuel Macron took the example of deserving French people by citing several first names, including “Marie-Corentine, 24, nurse, from Limoges”. Marie-Corentine Janvier had volunteered to go and lend a hand to caregivers in the Paris region during the first wave of Covid-19, in a Covid-19 unit at Créteil hospital.

The young woman did not know she would be quoted by the president and expressed her surprise on France Bleu Limousin. “I wasn’t looking at all, I was having a drink for the New Year, she recounts. But after a few minutes of speech, “I received a lot of messages telling me that Macron had mentioned my name. I did not really understand, I do not really realize”she laughs.

“But at least I hope I represented the people who went to help”, she said, specifying that she “had nevertheless been checked” the speech of the Head of State on the Internet. “It feels weird, after that I tell myself that I’m not the only one, so I hope I represented everyone, and that everyone feels thanked, anyway”.