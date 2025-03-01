For men sa, the company that bought Marie Claire and what In the middle of February he announced the closure of the textile, It has exonerated the entire workforce of the obligation to provide services since Friday, February 28, UGT reported. On Monday, the Outdoor ERE negotiations will begin.

The union, through a statement, has reported that For Men SA has exonerated Marie Claire’s workforce of the obligation to provide services, so no worker must go to the work center from now on.

This situation occurs after February 17 for Men SA proceeded to resolve the Acquisition contract for the productive unit of the commercial Marie Claire Sau before the maintenance of the seizure of the current accounts at the request of the bankruptcy administrator of the firm. According to Men’s sources, the company was “forced” to process a collective dismissal that will affect the entire workforce.

As for the workplace keys, UGT has pointed out that they must be available to the bankruptcy administrator of the Marie Claire SL company, since the resolution of the acquisition contract has occurred and, therefore, the return of the assets that integrate said productive unit, “What necessarily includes the work center and the assets that integrate it.”

The union has reported that on Monday, March 3 will begin the negotiations of the exterior ERE of the totality of the for men.