viewers can see “Maricucha 2” on América TV, just after “Al fondo hay sitio” launches the episodes of its 10th season. However, the television series with Patricia Barreto put a brief stop to its broadcasts and episode 48 did not air. What happened? Next, we tell you more details, in addition to leaving you a new advance of the plot.

Where to see chapter 47 of “Maricucha 2” and what happened?

Chapter 47 of “Maricucha 2” did come to pass on TV, so now you can watch it ONLINE FREE through América TV GO. In this episode, we saw that the protagonist was kidnapped in some kind of warehouse, she then called Renato to help her, although she couldn’t send him her location because she had problems with her cell phone.

Even so, he saw a small exit through which he thought he could escape and he did, but he ended up having an accident. Also, Raymundo was about to find out that his girlfriend was pregnant.

“Maricucha” is one of the most popular Peruvian series in America. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Why was chapter 48 of “Maricucha 2” not broadcast?

On Thursday, January 19, the national strike took place. For this reason, various channels interrupted their regular programming to broadcast live the events of the march in downtown Lima and different locations in the capital. In this context, América TV did not air programs such as “This is war”, “Al fondo hay sitio 2023″ and “Maricucha 2″.

For now, it is expected that the channel’s content will resume its broadcasts as the situation stabilizes, although it is likely that the chain will choose to suspend some productions, should more far-reaching eventualities occur.