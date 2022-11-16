“Moonlight 2” is over, but a new release is coming. A new release from América TV. The Peruvian series “Maricucha” was a complete success, thanks to the charisma of the protagonist and her dream of becoming a great professional. Likewise, the romantic story with Renato seems to have reached another level after the request for a hand.

Now, the production is ready to launch its second season and its followers could not be more excited. For this reason we share all the details about its premiere on the small screen this Tuesday, November 15.

What time does “Maricucha 2” premiere LIVE TODAY?

Mexico 8.40 p.m.

United States 9.40 pm (EST) / 8.40 pm (C) / 6.40 pm (P)

Colombia 9.40 p.m.

Peru 9.40 pm

Puerto Rico: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina 11.40 p.m.

Chile 11.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

Stefano Meier will play Domenico Rossi in “Maricucha 2”. Photo: Composition/Stefano Meier/Instagram/Capture America TV

Where can you see season 2 of “Maricucha”?

the peruvian series “Maricucha 2” will broadcast its episodes from Monday to Friday on América TV. Also, you can see through the America tvGo application.

How to watch America TV for FREE?

It should be noted that you can also see the program on the page of America TV GO and in its mobile application, which has the same name.

What did Patricia Barreto say about the premiere of “Maricucha 2”?

“In this new season I am going to have new leading men, because, when I return to my land, Cajamarca, I meet Gregorio again. In Lima I will meet Doménico (…), added to Renato, there are going to be many funny conflicts”, Patricia Barreto told América TV about the sequel.

Andrés Vílchez revealed that the trust with Patricia Barreto grew in the recordings of “Maricucha”. Photo: Instagram.

Will Christian Domínguez be part of the cast of “Maricucha 2”?

Christian Dominguez He confirmed that he will be part of this new story and will play Maricucha’s older brother. “They still haven’t seen her family because she arrives in Lima, but now they are going to meet her relatives,” she explained.